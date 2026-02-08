First Warning Forecast: Another cold and windy day

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Tonight will be very cold and windy along with clear skies. Temperatures will drop into the low 10s overnight, with wind chills near 0. Winds will be out of the N at 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow will start off with clear skies along with windy and cold conditions once again. A few passing clouds are possible during afternoon. Temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 20s, with winds out of the N at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 35 mph at times. Wind chills will be in the 10s for the whole day. Overnight lows will drop into the 10s again, with winds finally calming late Sunday night.

Monday will be partly cloudy along with much lighter winds and slightly warmer temperatures. We'll see high temperatures in the mid 30s along with winds out of the N at 5-10 mph. Tuesday temperatures will finally return to normal, with high temperatures reaching the mid 50s along with mostly sunny skies. A well deserved nice day!

Some clouds return to the fold on Wednesday, with a stray shower possible (though rain chances for Wednesday have been trending down). Scattered rain/snow showers look possible on Friday as a weak system slides to our south. No accumulation is expected at this time.

