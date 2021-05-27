First Warning Forecast: Back to the 90s Friday, along with late-day severe storms

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast:

Tonight will feature partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s. A stray shower will be possible but most areas will stay dry overnight.

We'll kick of the holiday weekend with summer-like heat and humidity, followed by late-day scattered showers and storms. Our Friday will start mainly dry and mild with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will soar quickly to the upper 80s by lunchtime and low 90s during the afternoon. It'll also be a muggy day. Showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and move through our area late in the afternoon to evening. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds and/or hail.

Our soggy end to the work week will follow us into our Saturday. Expect periods of rain and storms throughout the day with noticeably cooler highs in the mid 70s, some 15 degrees cooler than our Friday. Sunday will also feature a chance for showers, especially early with even cooler highs in the upper 60s. It will be windy Sunday with wind gusts to 30 mph possible.

We will see more sunshine and lower rain chances for Memorial Day. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s, below normal for this time of year.