First Warning Forecast:

Big warm-up this week, 60s and 70s ahead!

Clouds will build in overnight with a few showers possible across the southern half of the area. The gusty northeast winds will decrease. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

Expect more clouds will build in tomorrow with a few isolated showers are possible. Temperatures will return to the upper 50s and the northeast breeze will pick up again, especially during the afternoon.

Highs will warm to the 60s on Wednesday, low 70s on Thursday, and upper 70s on Friday. Scattered showers are possible, but no day looks to be a washout.