First Warning Forecast: Chilly and sunny Groundhog Day

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This morning will start off very chilly with temps in the 20s and 10s with wind chills down in the single digits to below 0. We'll see sunny skies throughout the day along with calming winds from NW at 10-15 mph in the morning down to W at 5-10 mph in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid 30s, with above freezing temps and plenty of sun leading to lots of melting snow. Tonight will cool back down in to the 10s and 20s, with mostly clear skies expected.

Tomorrow will start out chilly again but less windy, with winds light out of the S at 4-8 mph. It will be warmer (still below average) in the 40s by the afternoon. We'll see building clouds throughout the day as a weak low pressure system moves towards the region.

Tuesday night will bring a line of scattered rain showers to the region, a few flakes may mix in north. We'll see temps in the 30s to start on Wednesday followed by 40s during the afternoon. Temps will drop off as a cold front moves though during the afternoon and evening, bringing a 40% chance of rain/snow showers during the evening/overnight. Temps will drop back down into the 20s Wednesday night.

Temperatures will drop back into the 30s Thursday before bouncing into the 40s Friday. Another injection of Arctic air is expected this weekend, with highs struggling to make it above freezing once again.

