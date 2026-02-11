First Warning Forecast: Cool and sunny to end the week

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This evening temperatures will quickly drop into the low 40s and upper 30s. Winds will be light out of the N at 5-10 mph. Clear skies and lighter winds will lead to chilly overnight lows in the 20s and low 30s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s along with winds out of the NW at 10-15 mph. Overnight will be clear and chilly with lows dropping into the 20s along with calmer winds.

Friday morning will start out clear, with plenty of sunshine expected throughout the day. High temperatures will reach the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds will be light out of the NE at 5-10 mph. This weekend will start out nice, with partly cloudy skies on Valentines Day along with high temperatures rebounding into the 50s. Winds on Saturday will be out of the SW at 5-10 mph.

On Sunday we're tracking widespread rain (at least it isn't snow!) that moves in during the late morning and lasts all day. Rainfall totals will likely exceed 1". High temperatures will be in the 50s to begin next week, with a warm-up possible by the middle of the week!

