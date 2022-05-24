First Warning Forecast: Cool, cloudy, and soggy today. Back to the 80s later this week.

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cool, cloudy, and soggy midweek. Warmer end to the week with scattered storms. Feeling a little more like summer for Memorial Day weekend.

Today will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the upper 60s, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect overcast skies with on and off rain throughout the day as an area of low pressure lingers over the Mid-Atlantic. Rain could be heavy at times with strong to severe storms possible in NC.

Wednesday will be another cloudy and cool day. Highs will struggle to reach 70. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Tomorrow should not be as soggy as today, but you’ll still need the umbrella at times.

Heat and humidity levels will creep up for the end of the week. Highs will climb to the low 80s Thursday and Friday. Both days will see a mix of clouds (partly to mostly cloudy) with a chance for scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. Friday will have a bigger storm chance as a cold front moves closer.

Memorial Day weekend will be what you’d expect for the unofficial kickoff to summer. A little on the warm side with highs in the low to mid 80s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a small chance for a “pop-up” shower or storm.

Today: Cloudy, Rain, Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: E 10-15

Tonight: Cloudy, Showers. Lows near 60. Winds: E/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs near 70. Winds: NE 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 24th

1980 F1 Tornado: Gloucester Co

