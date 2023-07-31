First Warning Forecast: Cooler and less humid this week, Scattered storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A break from the heat and humidity. A few days with scattered showers and storms.

Highs will only reach the mid 80s today, a few degrees below normal for this time of year. The humidity will be on the lower side, so the afternoon heat index will be very similar to the air temperature. Expect partly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms, mainly this afternoon to early evening. Strong to severe storms are possible, with the biggest severe risk closer to I-95.

Nice again tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s and relatively low humidity. Expect partly cloudy skies tomorrow with an isolated shower or storm possible.

Wednesday may be the nicest day of the week. Highs will remain in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Scattered showers and storms will return for the end of the week. Highs will slowly climb from the mid to upper 80s and the humidity will gradually build through the end of the week to weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: S/W 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Shower and thunderstorm activity continues in association with an area of low pressure located about 750 miles ENE of the northern Leeward Islands. Environmental conditions are forecast to be marginally favorable for development over the next few days, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or so. The system is expected to move northwest today, and then turn north over the central subtropical Atlantic by late tonight or Tuesday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (70%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (80%)

Shower and thunderstorm activity has recently shown little change in organization in association with an area of low pressure located offshore of the U.S. Mid-Atlantic coast. Environmental conditions appear generally favorable for some development, and a short-lived tropical cyclone could develop before the system merges with a frontal boundary within the next day or so.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

