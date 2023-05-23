First Warning Forecast: Cooler and windy with a mix of clouds through midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cooler and windy week. Slim rain chances during the work week. Showers and windy for the holiday weekend.

Cooler and windy today with highs near 70 and a NE wind at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with very low rain chances.

Winds will back down slightly for Wednesday, but it will still be cool with highs in the low 70s with a mix of clouds. Winds will ramp up again to end the week. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 60s.

An area of low pressure is forecast to track up the East Coast this weekend. Scattered showers are possible starting Friday and through the weekend. Highs will warm from the upper 60s on Friday to the upper 70s on Memorial Day and it will still be windy.

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: NE 10-20G30

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NE 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Yellow)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

