First Warning Forecast: Cooler & less humid midweek, Back to the 90s next week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A break from the heat and humidity. Slowly warming and building humidity to end the week with scattered showers and storms.

Nice again today with highs in the mid 80s and relatively low humidity for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies today with a few scattered showers/storms popping up. Strong to severe storms are possible, mainly in NE NC.

Wednesday may be the nicest day of the week. Highs will remain in the mid 80s with low humidity and mostly sunny skies.

Thursday looks good with partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid 80s and a small rain chance.

Scattered showers and storms will return for the end of the week. Highs will slowly climb from the mid to upper 80s and the humidity will gradually build through Friday and the weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized in association with a low-pressure area located about 700 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Environmental conditions still could support tropical cyclone formation during the next few days while the system moves northwest and then north over the central subtropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (50%)

Shower and thunderstorm activity continues in association with a gale-force non-tropical low-pressure system located over the western Atlantic several hundred miles SSW of Cape Race Newfoundland. The low is forecast to move quickly toward the ENE at 30 to 35 mph over colder waters today and tropical development is not expected.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (10%)

