First Warning Forecast: Cooler today, A few showers tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A chilly start to the work week. Tracking showers for Wednesday. A small warming trend to end the work week.

A bit colder this morning with temperatures falling into the 30s. Highs will only reach the mid 40s this afternoon. We will start the day with more sunshine, but clouds will build in through the afternoon to evening.

Showers return on Wednesday, mainly for the morning to midday hours. Expect mostly cloudy skies for the first half of the day with some clearing later in the day. We will see a small warming trend for the end of the work week. Highs near 50 on Wednesday to the mid 50s for Thursday and Friday.

The weekend looks nice! Highs will drop to the upper 40s and low 50s, near normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies both days. It will be a bit breezy on Saturday.

Today: Building Clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs near 50. Winds: NE 5-15

