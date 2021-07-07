First Warning Forecast: Elsa arriving Thursday with rain, wind & possible tornadoes

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

Tropical Storm Watch in effect through Thursday for most of the area…

Tonight, we will stay dry but clouds will start to thicken and increase ahead of Elsa’s arrival tomorrow. It’ll be muggy with lows in the mid-70s.

It’ll be a dry start to our Thursday but Elsa’s outer bands will lead to scattered showers and storms by Midday. By the afternoon, showers and storms will become more widespread and heavier, with urban/localized flooding possible. Most of the area will pick up between 1 and 3” of rain. Along with the rain, winds will pick up gusting to 30 mph+. Our chance of severe weather will increase during the day and through the evening as isolated tornadoes will be a possibility. Highs Thursday will be cooler and in the low 80s.

Elsa quickly tracks northeast of the area Friday morning through Friday afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Friday afternoon to evening as a weak front sets up in the wake of Elsa. Highs Friday will be warmer and in the upper 80s to near 90.