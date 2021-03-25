First Warning Forecast: Even warmer Friday and a chance of storms to end the week

First Warning Forecast:

Even warmer Friday and a slight chance of storms to end the week...

Clouds will increase this evening and become mostly cloudy overnight. It will be very mild with lows in the low and mid-60s.

Our warmest day of the week with highs near 85 is Friday. We could actual be close to breaking the record high! The record high for Norfolk is 84 degree set back in 1939. Expect windy conditions at 15 to 25 from the southwest and gusts upwards 35+ mph. A scattered shower/storm is possible as cold front moves in, but rain will not be widespread. The Storm Prediction Center does have a few of the North Carolina Counties under a level 1 for severe storms, so a strong to severe storm is not out of the question.

A 50/50 weekend weather wise... Gorgeous weather Saturday with sunshine and highs in the low 70s. Be ready to take action Sunday due to an increasing threat for scattered showers and possibly even thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. We'll continue to update you on the severity and timing of the storms on track for Sunday.