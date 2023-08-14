First Warning Forecast: Extreme heat & humid, Severe storm threats

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***Heat Advisory from 11 am to 8 pm Monday for most of SE VA and NE NC. Afternoon heat index values will reach 105 to 109.

Extreme heat and humidity to start the week. Severe thunderstorm risk Monday and Tuesday. A break from the heat and humidity starting Wednesday.

The three weather headlines of summer… heat, humidity, and storms. Highs will return to the mid 90s this afternoon with a heat index to 105+. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms firing up in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and hail.

More of the same for Tuesday. Highs in the mid 90s with an afternoon heat index closer to 110. A bigger chance for storms Tuesday afternoon to evening with another risk for severe weather. Localized flooding, damaging wind gusts, and hail are possible.

A break from the heat and humidity moves in on Wednesday. Temperatures will drop to the mid 80s with a heat index near 90. Expect partly cloudy skies with a scattered shower/storm possible.

Today: Partly Cloudy, PM Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

An area of low pressure is forecast to develop in a few days over the far eastern Atlantic between the Cabo Verde Islands and the west coast of Africa. Some slow development of this system is possible late this week as it moves slowly across the eastern Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

Another area of low pressure could develop by the middle to latter portion of this week over the east-central tropical Atlantic several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some slow development of this system is also possible as it moves over the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

