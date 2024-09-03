First Warning Forecast: Feeling like fall, Highs in the 70s and lower humidity

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Feeling more like fall with highs in the 70s and lower humidity. More humidity and another round of rain to end the week.

A return to fall-like weather today. Humidity will be lower, and highs will only reach the mid 70s, almost 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will be breezy with a NE wind at 10 to 15 and higher gusts.

The low humidity sticks around for Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies and it will still be breezy.

Highs will inch back into the 80s to end the work week and the humidity will build again. Expect scattered showers with an isolated storm possible on Friday and Saturday as a cold front moves in. Highs will drop back to the 70s on Sunday, behind the front.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tropical Update

Tracking a tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development when the system reaches the western Caribbean Sea and southwestern Gulf of Mexico late this week and over the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (40%)

Watching another tropical wave over the far eastern Atlantic. Environmental conditions are forecast to become a little more conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form in a few days while the disturbance moves over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (40%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Med-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

