First Warning Forecast: Feeling more like fall this week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend. Expect wall-to-wall sunshine with highs in the upper 70s. We'll finally say goodbye to the muggy air and enjoy a more comfortable, fall-like feel.

Another cold front will move through to kick off the work week. The front should be mainly dry, but there is a slight chance of a spotty shower. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s.

Temperatures and dew points will drop behind the front. Tuesday and Wednesday will be really nice with very low humidity and highs in the low 70s. Morning lows will start trending in the 50s!

The end of the week will continue to be sunny and fall-like. Highs will struggle to get out of the 60s on Thursday! This is some of the coolest air we have felt so far this season.

Expect more sunshine on Friday with highs in the low 70s.

Tropical Update:

