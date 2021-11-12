Watch
First Warning Forecast: Fog tonight, mild and breezy Saturday, sharply cooler Sunday

WTKR News 3
Posted at 4:41 PM, Nov 12, 2021
First Warning Forecast:
Patchy fog will form tonight, especially in areas that haven't completely dried out and there's still lingering moisture on the ground. Overnight lows drop into the mid 40s.

A second cold front will pass through on Saturday. This one won't bring us rain, but it will bring cooler air. Highs Saturday in the mid 60s to highs in the mid 50s Sunday. Overnight lows get chilly in the upper 30s. Dry with lots of sunshine this weekend.

High pressure keeps us dry with plenty of sun the first half of the workweek. Highs stay in the mid 50s and lows remain in the mid to upper 30s. Likely bringing us a widespread frost/freeze, especially Monday night. Temperatures begin to warm up in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Then another cold front passes through later next Thursday, cooling temperatures down to the upper 50s. A few rain showers may pop-up too.

