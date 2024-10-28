First Warning Forecast: From the 60s to the 80s and back again

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A much cooler start this morning, with many areas in the 30s and 40s. A frost advisory is in effect for a few counties until 9 a.m. After a cool start, temperatures will warm to the mid-60s, which is a few degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect plenty of sunshine!

Mostly sunny and dry again on Tuesday, but temperatures will rise above normal, with highs in the low 70s. A few more clouds will build in on Wednesday, and temperatures will climb to the upper 70s.

The warming trend will continue through Halloween. Halloween is looking warm, with highs right around 80 degrees! This will be the warmest Halloween since 2019, which was actually our warmest on record with a high of 86. Expect dry weather all day—perfect for trick-or-treaters!

The warm temperatures will carry into the first day of November, with highs soaring to 80 degrees once again. Skies will be partly cloudy as a cold front approaches.

Behind the cold front, we'll see a big drop in temperatures, though no rain is expected. Skies will be partly cloudy on both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

