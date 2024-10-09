First Warning Forecast: From the 60s to the 80s, tracking back and forth temps

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast
A big cool down on tap for Thursday!
Expect highs in the low and mid 60s with partly cloudy skies to start the day. Skies will gradually clear as the day progresses.
Sunshine will prevail on Friday with highs in the mid 60s.
The weekend is looking gorgeous! Expect a nice warm up with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday. There will be sunny skies and low rain chances.
Clouds will start building in on Monday with highs in the low and mid 70s.
Another big cool down on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 60s.
