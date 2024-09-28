First Warning Forecast: Gorgeous Saturday, a few showers on Sunday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Finally! Some sunshine!

Today will feature plenty of sunshine with a few clouds here and there. Rain chances will remain low, with highs in the mid-80s. It will be a bit on the muggy side.

Expect a few more clouds on Sunday with some spotty showers. It won't be a washout by any means, but keep an umbrella handy just in case you encounter a few raindrops. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s.

Better chances for wet weather as we kick off the workweek. Showers will be possible, especially during the afternoon. Highs will warm to the low 80s.

A stronger cold front will approach on Tuesday, bringing scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s.

The cold front will cross the area on Wednesday, bringing fall-like air. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday and Friday will feel pretty good with highs in the low to mid-70s and plenty of sunshine.

Tropical Update:

Meteorologist April Loveland

