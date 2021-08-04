First Warning Forecast: Heavy rain moving out, lingering showers & cooler Wednesday

First Warning Forecast:

Rain will become more scattered this afternoon to evening. Highs will return to the mid and upper 70s, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Winds will be elevated today, NE at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds Thursday and Friday with lower rain chances. A scattered shower or storm is possible, but it won’t be as soggy as today. Highs will warm to the low 80s on Thursday and the mid 80s on Friday.

Sunday looks like the better pick of the weekend. We will see a mix of clouds on Saturday with scattered showers and storms. Rain chances will be lower with more sunshine on Sunday. Highs will reach the mid 80s Saturday and warm to the upper 80s (near normal) on Sunday.

