First Warning Forecast: Highs in the 60s for the rest of the work week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Tuesday will start our below-normal temperature trend, with highs only reaching the mid-60s. Another cold front will move through, bringing a slight chance for a spotty shower.

The cold front will bring another shot of cool air to the area. Highs will only reach around 60 on both Wednesday and Thursday, with lows in the low to mid-40s. We may even see some 30s on the map. Frost is even possible late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Temperatures will start to rebound on Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s.

Back to normal by the weekend, with highs warming to the low 70s. Looking really nice with highs in the low 70s and rain chances remaining low for the entire week.

Tropical Update:

Meteorologist April Loveland

