First Warning Forecast: Leftover wind and tidal flooding today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Coastal Flood Warning for the Outer Banks until Noon.

*** Coastal Flood Advisory for most of SE VA until 4 PM.

Much nicer end to the work week, but still some lingering issues. Expect a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. Highs will only reach the upper 70s with low humidity. It will still be breezy today, NE at 10 to 15 with occasional gusts of 20 to 25 mph. The persistent NE winds will trigger another round of tidal flooding near our midday high tide.

An even nicer day on Saturday. Highs will return to the upper 70s with low humidity. Winds will continue to back down and we will see more sunshine than clouds.

Mostly sunny on Sunday but a step warmer with highs in the mid 80s, near normal for this time of year. The humidity will also start to build. It will feel like summer again on Labor Day with highs near 90 and more humidity.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Post-Tropical Cyclone Idalia continues to move away from the East Coast. Idalia is expected to transition back to a tropical storm on Saturday near Bermuda.

Hurricane Franklin continues moving NE toward the northern Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Jose is moving north over the central Atlantic. Weakening is forecast, and Jose is expected to become absorbed by Franklin on Saturday.

Gert regenerates into a Tropical Depression over the central Atlantic.

Watching an area for potential development just west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

