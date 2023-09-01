Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Leftover wind and tidal flooding today

wx-clouds 4.png
Tide Times - Sewells Point.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Dew Point Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted at 5:37 AM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 05:37:08-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
*** Coastal Flood Warning for the Outer Banks until Noon.
*** Coastal Flood Advisory for most of SE VA until 4 PM.

Much nicer end to the work week, but still some lingering issues. Expect a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. Highs will only reach the upper 70s with low humidity. It will still be breezy today, NE at 10 to 15 with occasional gusts of 20 to 25 mph. The persistent NE winds will trigger another round of tidal flooding near our midday high tide.

Day Planner - AM.png

An even nicer day on Saturday. Highs will return to the upper 70s with low humidity. Winds will continue to back down and we will see more sunshine than clouds.

Mostly sunny on Sunday but a step warmer with highs in the mid 80s, near normal for this time of year. The humidity will also start to build. It will feel like summer again on Labor Day with highs near 90 and more humidity.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Today: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 10-15
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: NE 5-10
Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: High (Ragweed, Grasses)
UV Index: 8 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update
Post-Tropical Cyclone Idalia continues to move away from the East Coast. Idalia is expected to transition back to a tropical storm on Saturday near Bermuda.
Hurricane Franklin continues moving NE toward the northern Atlantic.
Tropical Storm Jose is moving north over the central Atlantic. Weakening is forecast, and Jose is expected to become absorbed by Franklin on Saturday.
Gert regenerates into a Tropical Depression over the central Atlantic.
Watching an area for potential development just west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Tropical Activity.png

 

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV