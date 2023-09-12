First Warning forecast: Midweek rain, Cooler & less humid to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Showers and storms through midweek. A cold front brings in more fall-like weather to end the week. Impacts from Hurricane Lee.

Highs in the upper 80s today with a heat index in the low 90s. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower/storm possible.

WTKR News 3

A bigger chance for showers and storms will move in on Wednesday with a cold front. Rain could be heavy at times and trigger some localized flooding. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s tomorrow and it will still be humid.

WTKR News 3

Behind the front, highs will drop to into the 70s and it will feel more like fall (lower humidity) for the end of the week. Winds will kick up for the end of the week, mainly north at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Hurricane Lee is forecast to track north between the East Coast and Bermuda later this week. Expect several days with rough surf and a high risk for rip currents.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW/SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Showers & Storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW/N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Hurricane Lee is forecast to turn north and track between the East Coast and Bermuda later this week. Lee remains large with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 80 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 185 miles. Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along the East Coast most of this week.

WTKR News 3

Hurricane Margot gaining strength as it moves north over the central Atlantic.

Two broad areas of low pressure over the eastern tropical Atlantic are each producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. These lows are forecast to merge in a couple of days, and the combined system is likely to become a tropical depression by this weekend while moving WNW across the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (70%)



WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

