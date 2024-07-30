First Warning Forecast: More heat, humidity, and scattered storms this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Building heat and humidity again this week. A typical summer stretch with several chances for scattered showers and storms.

Mostly cloudy this morning with scattered showers. Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with a lower rain chance. Scattered storms will fire up late in the afternoon to evening. Highs will return to the upper 80s today with humidity building.

WTKR News 3

Highs will climb to the low 90s on Wednesday with an afternoon heat index in the triple digits. Expect partly cloudy skies with a “pop-up” shower or storm possible.

Highs will climb to the mid 90s for the end of the work week with afternoon heat index values in the triple digits. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms possible each day. This “summer-like” stretch will continue into the weekend with heat, humidity, and scattered storms.

WTKR News 3

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tropical Update

Watching a large tropical wave centered several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands. Environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development over the warmer waters of the southwestern Atlantic Ocean during the next day or two A tropical depression could form late this week while the system is in the vicinity of the Greater Antilles or the Bahamas.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (60%)

WTKR News 3

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Mod (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

