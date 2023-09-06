First Warning Forecast: More heat & humidity, Storms to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A hot and humid stretch this week with a heat index near 100. Tracking showers and storms for Friday and the weekend.

Another hot and humid day. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with an afternoon heat index near 100. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Highs will reach the mid 90s on Thursday with an afternoon heat index of 100 to 105. We will see partly cloudy skies with an isolated showers/storms possible. Most of the storms should be in central and northern Virginia.

A cold front will build in from the west to end the work week. Expect scattered showers and storms starting Friday afternoon. It will still be hot and humid on Friday with highs in the low 90s and a heat index near 100.

Showers and storms will linger for the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies. The cold front will bring in cooler air with highs dropping to the mid 80s.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Lee expected to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane by the weekend. TS Lee is located about 1200 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and moving WNW. This motion is expected to continue for the next few days. Lee is forecast to become a hurricane later today and a major hurricane by Friday.

A tropical wave is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern Atlantic between the Cabo Verde Islands and the west coast of Africa. Environmental conditions appear conducive for some gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form later this week or this weekend while the system moves WNW over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (60%)

