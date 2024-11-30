First Warning Forecast: Much colder temps on tap through next week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A blast of arctic air will be evident today and Sunday. After a very cold start, temperatures will warm to the mid 40s. Skies will be sunny, but that sunshine will be deceiving! A few degrees milder with highs right around 50 degrees on Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Plenty of sunshine will kick off the work week with highs only in the low 40s after a frigid start in the 20s. Now would be a good time to protect your pipes and let those faucets drip overnight.

The 40s will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect highs in the low 40s on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 40s on Wednesday.

A nice little warm up on Thursday with highs soaring to the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies. Don't get used to it though because we'll fall back into the mid 40s on Friday.

Today, is the last day of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season and here's the stats:

Meteorologist April Loveland

