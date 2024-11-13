First Warning Forecast: Much-needed rain on the way for Thursday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

After a cold start this morning, temperatures will only warm to the mid-50s, which is below normal for this time of year. Clouds will build as the day progresses.

A disturbance will move in on Thursday, bringing some much-needed rainfall. The first half of the day looks dry, with rain chances increasing later. We might even hear a rumble of thunder. Showers will continue into Friday morning, with drier conditions by the afternoon.

Temperatures will warm to 60 degrees on Thursday and the upper 50s on Friday.

The rain will clear just in time for the weekend! Highs will reach the low to mid-60s both days. Saturday will be sunny, while Sunday will have a few more clouds.

Milder weather will move in for Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

