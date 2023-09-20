First Warning Forecast: Nice again today, Coastal storm this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A nice midweek stretch with fall-like conditions. Tracking a coastal storm for the weekend.

Another nice day today with a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will return to the low 80s with relatively low humidity for this time of year.

Highs near 80 on Thursday with a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Rain will build in and the wind will pick up on Friday as an area of low pressure develops off the Southeast coast. Expect mostly cloudy skies with widespread rain and isolated storms. Winds will ramp up, NE at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

The low will track up the Mid-Atlantic coast this weekend. We will see mostly cloudy skies with widespread rain, isolated storms, and strong winds (15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph) on Saturday. The strong winds could also trigger some tidal flooding.

Rain will become more scattered, and clouds will begin to break up on Sunday. It will still be breezy (10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph).

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds. Highs near 80. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Hurricane Nigel continues to track over the central Atlantic, east of Bermuda and moving to the north Atlantic by the end of the week. Nigel is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday.

A tropical wave is currently located just off the west coast of Africa. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend while the system moves generally west across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (70%)

A non-tropical area of low pressure is expected to form east of the Florida peninsula late this week. This system could acquire some subtropical characteristics by this weekend while it moves generally north.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

