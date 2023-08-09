First Warning Forecast: Nice today, Storms tomorrow, Heat & humidity this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A midweek break in the heat and humidity. Tracking a round of storms for Thursday. Building heat and humidity to end the week.

Today may be the nicest day of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s, near normal for this time of year. Humidity will be lower today, making it feel more comfortable.

WTKR News 3

Showers and storms will return on Thursday. The biggest storm chance will be midday to the afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible. Highs will return to the upper 80s, but the humidity will start to ramp up again.

WTKR News 3

Friday looks good. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s. It will feel more like the 90s with the added humidity.

Highs will climb to the low 90s with afternoon heat index values near 100 this weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies both days with an isolated (20% to 30%) shower/storm possible.

WTKR News 3

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time



Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

