First Warning Forecast: Nice today, Storms tomorrow, Heat & humidity this weekend

Posted at 4:56 AM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 04:56:53-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A midweek break in the heat and humidity. Tracking a round of storms for Thursday. Building heat and humidity to end the week.

Today may be the nicest day of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s, near normal for this time of year. Humidity will be lower today, making it feel more comfortable.

Showers and storms will return on Thursday. The biggest storm chance will be midday to the afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible. Highs will return to the upper 80s, but the humidity will start to ramp up again.

Friday looks good. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s. It will feel more like the 90s with the added humidity.

Highs will climb to the low 90s with afternoon heat index values near 100 this weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies both days with an isolated (20% to 30%) shower/storm possible.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10
Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15G25

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium (Grasses)
UV Index: 8 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time
 

