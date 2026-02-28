First Warning Forecast: Pleasant weather to start the weekend

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will start off with some clouds during the morning with mostly sunny skies expected by this afternoon. It will be a pleasant Saturday, with high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60. We'll see light winds out of the NE at 5-10 mph. Overnight some fog will build along the coast and move inland. We'll see lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Tomorrow will start off with fog, with dense fog possible closer to the coast. Be cautious while driving tomorrow morning, as very low visibility will be possible before sunrise. Fog will slowly dissipate throughout the morning, with mostly cloudy skies expected throughout the day. High temperatures inland will get up to near 60, while temperatures closer to the coast will only reach the low to mid 50s due to a sea breeze. We'll see winds out of the NE at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies staying in place.

Monday will be cool with temperatures only reaching the upper 30s to low 40s. We'll see some scattered showers during the afternoon and evening, with some wet snowflakes mixing in. No accumulation is expected. Scattered showers will remain possible overnight into Tuesday morning. Tuesday will start off cloudy with some showers followed by clearing during the afternoon.

Temperatures next week will start to climb Tuesday into Wednesday, with 70s expected by Thursday into Friday.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

X (Twitter)