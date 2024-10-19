First Warning Forecast: Plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 70s this weekend

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A gorgeous weekend on tap!

Expect near-normal temperatures in the low 70s both days with plenty of sunshine. A few clouds will be possible along the coast, but we're not expecting any rain.

The work week will feature sunshine and even warmer temperatures.

Monday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Even warmer on Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s.

The warmest day of the week will be on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. A few more clouds will be possible as a cold front approaches.

The cold front is dry, so not expecting any rain from it, but we will start to feel a change in the temperatures.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs falling into the low 70s.

The cool down will continue on Friday with dry and sunny conditions and highs in the mid 60s.

