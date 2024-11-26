First Warning Forecast: Rain for Thanksgiving followed by an arctic blast

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A cold front will move in on Tuesday. This will bring some scattered showers for the first half of the day. Temperatures will once again be on the mild side with highs in the upper 60s.

A big drop in temperatures on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s. It's looking like a nice travel day for the holiday.

Unsettled weather will move in on Thanksgiving. Showers will be possible throughout the day. Grab the rain gear if you're headed out. Temperatures will warm a few degrees with highs in the low 60s.

Black Friday continues to trend on the drier side. Still keeping a slight chance for a few lingering morning showers. Other than that, expect some clearing and cool temperatures will highs in the low 50s.

Arctic air will start to build in just in time for the weekend. Temperatures will fall to the mid and upper 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Both days are looking dry and sunny, but it will be cold! And guess what? Looks like temperatures will trend well-below normal for the first week of December. So if you've been looking forward to some colder, winter-like weather, that's what we're going to have!

Meteorologist April Loveland

