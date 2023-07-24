First Warning Forecast: Rain to start the week, Heat index climbing to 100+

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain to start the work week. Heat and humidity climbing again this week. Heat index to 100+ by midweek.

Expect scattered showers and storms this morning. Rain chances will taper off through midday and we may see some sunshine break through by the afternoon. Highs will return to the mid 80s today (the “coolest” day of the week).

We will warm to the upper 80s tomorrow with partly cloudy skies. A scattered shower or storm is possible, but not widespread. Rain chances will be fair low for the second half of the week.

The heat and humidity really start to climb by midweek. Highs will reach the low 90s on Wednesday with an afternoon heat index near 100. We will warm to the mid 90s on Thursday and Friday with an afternoon heat index of 105 to 110.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: NW/NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Don is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone later today over the north Atlantic.

A weak area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms about 650 miles east of the Windward Islands. While this system has not become any better organized recently, some slow development remains possible during the next couple of days while it moves west across the tropical Atlantic and eastern Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for development by the middle of the week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

