First Warning Forecast: Rain to start the weekend, Warming to the 60s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A soggy start to the weekend. Several days in the low to mid 60s.

Building from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid 50s. SE winds will pick up through the day. Rain will build in this evening and tonight as an area of low pressure tracks up the East Coast.

WTKR News 3

A soggy start to Saturday with rain in the morning, but most of the rain should move out by midday. Highs will warm to the mid 60s on Saturday with SE/S winds at to 10 to 15 mph.

WTKR News 3

Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies on Sunday with low rain chances. Highs will dip to the low 60s and winds will back down.

Highs will level off in the low to mid 60s for most of next week. Rain chances will increase for midweek.

Today: Building Clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tonight: Showers, Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SE 10-15

Tomorrow: AM Showers, Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SE/S 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Elm, Maple)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

