First Warning Forecast: Rain, wind, and flooding from Idalia on Thursday

*** Tropical Storm Warning for Currituck and Dare Counties, including the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds.

*** Flood Watch through Thursday for most of NE NC. Heavy rain is expected from Idalia. Rainfall amounts of 2" to 4" are possible, 4"+ on the southern Outer Banks.

Tracking Idalia as it moves over the Southeast today and tomorrow. A very windy end to the work week with tidal flooding. Back to sunshine for the holiday weekend.

Watch out for area of patchy fog this morning. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms popping up this afternoon. Highs will return to the mid 80s, but it will feel more like the low to mid 90s with the humidity.

Idalia will be closest to us on Thursday, likely riding along the SC to NC coastline. Expect widespread rain in NC with scattered showers in VA. It will be very windy with NE winds reaching 20 to 30 with gusts to 40+ mph. Winds could reach 30 to 40 with gusts to 50+ mph on the Outer Banks. Rainfall amounts of 2” to 4” are possible in NE NC with 4” to 6” south of the Albemarle. A storm surge of 1’ to 3’ is expected on the Outer Banks.

Rain will clear and clouds will start to break up on Friday, but it will still be windy with a NE wind at 15 to 25 and gusts to 35 mph. The persistent NE winds will trigger some tidal flooding.

We will see more sunshine, and winds will continue to relax as we head into the weekend. Highs will warm from the upper 70s on Saturday to the mid 80s on Sunday to the upper 80s on Labor Day.

Today: Afternoon Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Soggy (mainly NC) & Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 20-30 G40+

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Hurricane Idalia is a category four hurricane as it approaches the Florida gulf coast. Idalia could continue to strengthen before it reaches the Big Bend coast of Florida this morning. While Idalia should weaken after landfall, it is likely to still be a hurricane while moving across southern Georgia, and near the coast of Georgia or southern South Carolina later today. Idalia should emerge off the coast early on Thursday and move east over the Atlantic through late week.

Hurricane Franklin bringing rough surf and a high risk for rip currents along the Atlantic coast. Franklin will continue tracking generally ENE just north of Bermuda.

Tropical Depression Eleven has formed in the open Atlantic but is only expected to last a day or so.

