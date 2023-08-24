First Warning Forecast: Return to heat & humidity, Weekend showers & storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Heat and humidity return for the end of the week. Tracking showers and storms for the weekend.

A small step warmer today with highs in the mid 80s, near normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible.

It will feel like summer again on Friday. Highs will reach the mid 90s with an afternoon heat index in the triple digits. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers possible in the evening.

A cold front is set to move through this weekend and will bring in a chance for scattered showers and storms both days. Highs will drop to the upper 80s on Saturday and the mid 80s on Sunday, but it will still be humid.

The front will stall along the coast early next week, keeping us in an unsettled pattern with scattered showers and storms. Highs will settle in the mid 80s, near normal.

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Storms Late. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Franklin is slowly strengthening as it moves away from the Dominican Republic. It is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane this weekend as it tracks north. Franklin will likely pass between the East Coast and Bermuda early next week.

Watching two areas for potential development in the central Atlantic and another area of potential development that will move into the western Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.

