First Warning Forecast: Rising temperatures followed by rain for the holiday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Today will be milder and more comfortable with lighter winds and highs in the low 60s.

We will continue warming up to kick off the work week. Expect highs in the mid and upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

The wind will pick up a bit on Tuesday. Highs will once again warm to the mid and upper 60s. We could potentially see a spotty shower. Skies will be partly cloudy.

A big drop in temperatures on Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s. It's looking like a nice travel day for the holiday.

Unsettled weather will move in on Thanksgiving. Showers will be possible later in the day with highs in the upper 50s. Showers will continue overnight and into Black Friday. Grab the rain gear if you're headed out. It will be breezy and cool with highs in the low 50s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

