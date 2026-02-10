First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers to start your Wednesday

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This evening temperatures will drop into the 40s with winds staying light out of the S at 5-10 mph. Clouds will build after midnight with a line of showers arriving late tonight. Lows will be in the 40s around midnight before bouncing back up to around 50 by sunrise.

Tomorrow will start off with a line of rain showers, mainly between 6 am and 10 am. By midday, most of the region will be dry, with the exception of the Outer Banks where showers last through the afternoon. Everywhere else clear skies will emerge during the afternoon with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 50s (cooler on the Eastern Shore). Winds will be out of the N at 5-10 mph. Overnight temperatures will cool down into the upper 20s and low 30s with clear skies expected.

Thursday will be a pleasant day with mostly sunny skies expected, though temps will be a bit on the cooler side in the low to mid 40s. Winds will be out of the NW at 10-15 mph. Thursday night will be cool with overnight lows reaching the 20s for most of the region. Friday will start off chilly, with temperatures bouncing back into the low to mid 40s. Mostly sunny skies are expected along with light winds out of the N at 5-10 mph.

This weekend will start out nice for Valentines Day, with partly cloudy skies and highs around 50 degrees. Sunday will be a soggy one, with rain and wind expected as a system moves into Hampton Roads from the south.

