First Warning Forecast: Seasonable weekend weather, warming up Monday

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will be mostly sunny and breezy, with winds out of the N at 10-20 mph. High temperatures will reach the mid 40s to low 50s. Some clouds will start to build in during the late afternoon and evening. Tonight low temperatures will drop into the 30s, with the wind dropping down to 5-10 mph out of the NE.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and a step warmer, with high temperatures in the low 50s. Winds will be lighter out of the E at 5-10 mph. Clouds will stay in place overnight, with temperatures steady in the mid to upper 40s overnight. Monday will be mild and breezy, with high temperatures jumping into the mid to upper 60s. We'll see mostly cloudy skies and winds out of the S at 10-20 mph. Some scattered showers are possible Monday, with a 40% chance of rain expected as a cold front approaches. Overnight temperatures will drop quickly as our winds turn out of the NW. Colder weather moves in place after Monday.

Tuesday will be sunny and cool with highs in the low 40s. We'll stay in the 40s through New Year's Day, with mainly dry conditions expected. Friday looks to be the coldest day of the next 7, as another wave of cold air moves through Hampton Roads.

