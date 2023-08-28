First Warning Forecast: Several chances for showers and storms this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

An unsettled week with several chances for showers and storms. Tracking Tropical Storm Idalia forecast to move over the Southeast this week.

A gloomy and soggy Monday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. Rain chances will be lower in the morning and higher in the afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible with a risk for damaging wind gusts and localized flooding. Highs will only reach the low 80s today, but it will still be muggy.

WTKR News 3

A little more sunshine will mix in with the clouds tomorrow. We will still see scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will warm to the mid 80s, near normal for this time of year.

The forecast for Wednesday to Thursday is very dependent on the track of Tropical Storm Idalia as it moves from the Gulf Coast of Florida across the Southeast. As of now, expect rain and wind with greater impacts to the south and lower to the north.

WTKR News 3

Rain should clear, winds should relax, and sunshine should return as we head into Labor Day weekend.

Today: Showers & Storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Scattered Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Hurricane Franklin forecast to track between the East Coast and Bermuda. Rough surf and a high risk for rip currents expected along the Atlantic coast.

WTKR News 3

Tropical Storm Idalia forecast to intensify to a hurricane today. A motion toward the NNE is expected to begin later today, bringing the center of Idalia over the extreme southeastern Gulf of Mexico by tonight. Idalia will reach the Gulf coast of Florida on Wednesday.

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

