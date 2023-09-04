First Warning Forecast: Several days with a heat index near 100

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

The unofficial end to summer will feel a lot like summer. A hot and humid stretch this week. Tracking a cold front for Friday and the weekend.

More heat and humidity. Highs will climb to the mid 90s today with an afternoon heat index near 100. Expect a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

More of the same through midweek. Highs in the mid 90s with an afternoon heat index near 100 and a mix of sun and clouds.

A cold front will build in from the west to end the work week. Expect scattered showers and storms starting Friday afternoon. Showers and storms will linger into the weekend. The cold front will bring in cooler air with highs dropping to the mid 80s for the weekend.

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Gert likely to be absorbed by post-tropical cyclone Idalia today over the central Atlantic.

Katia weakens to a Tropical Depression over the eastern Atlantic.

Watching a tropical wave located several hundred miles SW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for further development, and this system is expected to become a tropical depression in two or three days. Additional strengthening is likely late this week while the system moves WNW over the central and western portions of the tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (60%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (90%)

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the African coast in a couple of days. Environmental conditions could support some slow development starting midweek over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

