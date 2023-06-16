First Warning Forecast: Severe storms today, Sunshine this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Tracking storms to end the work week. Sunshine and 80s this weekend. Several rain chances next week.
A bit warmer and more humid today with highs in the upper 80s. Expect partly cloudy skies with showers and storms moving in during the afternoon to evening. The biggest rain/storm chances will be between 2 PM and 8 PM. Strong to severe storms are possible.
The weekend looks nice with highs in the mid 80s and mostly sunny skies.
An unsettled weather pattern settles in for next week as a stationary front stall out over the Southeast. Expect several days with extra cloud cover, chances for showers and storms, and high temperatures dipping into the 70s.
Today: Partly Cloudy, PM Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NW 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NW 5-15
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)
UV Index: 9 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Very High
Tropical Update
A tropical wave located near the west coast of Africa is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form during the early to middle portions of next week while the system moves west across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.
Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)
Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (40%)
Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR