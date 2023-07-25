First Warning Forecast: Severe threat today, Heat index to 100+ this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Severe t-storm risk today. Heat and humidity climbing again this week. Heat index to 100+ by midweek.

We will warm to the upper 80s today with an afternoon heat index in the mid 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms popping up this afternoon and continuing into the overnight. Strong to severe storms are possible with the biggest severe threat on the Peninsula, Middle Peninsula, and Eastern Shore.

Another step warmer on Wednesday with highs in the low 90s and an afternoon heat index near 100. Expect partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon.

We will warm to the mid 90s on Thursday and Friday with an afternoon heat index of 105 to 110. Expect more sunshine with slim rain chances. It will still be hot and humid this weekend, but some relief moves in early next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, PM Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A tropical wave located just east of the Windward Islands is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms while moving quickly west. Development, if any, of this system should be slow to occur during the next day or two before it moves into a region of unfavorable upper-level winds.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (10%)

A weak trough of low pressure is located a few hundred miles SSW of Bermuda. Some gradual development of this system is possible while it moves WNW towards the southeastern U.S. coast later this week and into the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

