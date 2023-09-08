Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Showers and storms to end the week, Highs in the 80s this weekend.

Posted at 4:57 AM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 04:57:39-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Tracking showers and storms for Friday and the weekend. A break from the heat this weekend and next week.

Hot and humid again today. Highs will reach the low 90s with an afternoon heat index near 100. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms popping up this afternoon to evening.

A front will linger over the Atlantic states through the weekend. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms possible both days. Highs will drop to the mid 80s but it will still be humid.

Highs will remain in the mid 80s for the first part of next week. Expect partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and storms in the mix.

Today: Afternoon Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-10
Tonight: Scattered Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10
Tomorrow: Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed)
UV Index: 7 (High)
Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)
Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update
Lee becomes a category 5 hurricane. On the forecast track, Lee is expected to pass well to the north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over the weekend and into early next week. Lee is expected to remain a major hurricane through early next week.

Tropical Storm Margot moving NW over the tropical easter Atlantic. Margot is forecast to become a hurricane over the weekend as it moves toward the central Atlantic.

