First Warning Forecast: Showers to end the work week and a warmup for Mother's Day

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

We’ve got a quiet night on tap. Clouds will gradually increase overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 40s and low 50s. We will be dry overnight.

It will still be cool tomorrow, but with more clouds and showers. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Highs will return to the mid and upper 60s.

Mother’s Day weekend looks nice! Expect highs near 70 on Saturday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We will warm to the mid 70s on Sunday, near normal for this time of year. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. Rain will return for Monday

