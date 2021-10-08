First Warning Forecast: Soggy and windy this weekend, tidal flooding threat

First Warning Forecast:

Much of the same will continue through tonight. The clouds will keep our lows warm in the mid to upper 60s.

More rain moves in this weekend. Especially soggy Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. This rain will be coming from a low pressure system riding along our coast. It has a 40% chance of becoming tropical. This low will also bring us a rough surf through the weekend. 4-6 feet waves bring us a moderate-high rip current risk each day. With rain and east-northeasterly winds prevailing, our tidal flooding will rise from nuisance levels to minor flooding levels Sunday. With the rain, both days this weekend will be slightly cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

Beginning Monday, high pressure starts to move in. That will dry us out from Monday through Friday and bump up our temperatures into the low 80s again.