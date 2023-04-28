First Warning Forecast: Soggy and windy today, Another storm chance Sunday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking rain, storms, and wind to end the work week. A 50/50 weekend with another rain and storm chance on Sunday.

A messy start to Friday with widespread rain this morning. An isolated storm is possible, and it will be windy with a SE wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Showers/storms will become more scattered in the afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible today, with the biggest risks for localized flooding and damaging wind gusts. Highs will return to the upper 60s.

Saturday will be the pick of the weekend. We will see partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances and light winds. Highs will jump to the upper 70s.

Rain returns for Sunday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with several rounds of showers and storms throughout the day. Highs will reach the low 70s with a south wind ramping up through the day.

We will lock in a cooler and windy pattern for early next week. Expect partly cloudy skies, slim rain chance, and highs in the upper 60s with strong west winds for the first half of the week.

Today: Rain, Storms, Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SE 10-20G30

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

