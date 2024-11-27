First Warning Forecast: Soggy Thanksgiving followed by an arctic plunge

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A soggy Thanksgiving is on tap. An area of low pressure will bring rain and even the threat of severe storms. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts. Expect wet weather to roll in during the morning and continue through the afternoon. If you are having Thanksgiving dinner, it looks much drier by then. You should be able to get out and take that evening walk. It will be mild with highs in the mid-60s.

Dry and cooler for Black Friday. If you're headed out early to shop, expect temperatures right around 40 degrees. Temperatures will warm to the low 50s.

A blast of arctic air will be evident on Saturday and Sunday. We will start the day right around the freezing mark, with highs warming to the mid-40s on both days.

Plenty of sunshine will kick off the work week with highs only in the low 40s after a frigid start in the 20s. Now would be a good time to protect your pipes and let those faucets drip overnight.

The 40s will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect highs in the low 40s on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 40s on Wednesday.

