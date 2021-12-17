Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Strong cold this weekend drops temps from the 70s the 40s

items.[0].videoTitle
wx-thermometer.png
Posted at 6:56 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 18:56:11-05

First Warning Forecast:
We had record-breaking warmth in a few locations today including Wakefield, Williamsburg, and Elizabeth City. Tonight stays warm in the low to mid 50s.

Spring remains through Saturday. Highs tomorrow reach the low to mid 70s. Warm, but not record-breaking warmth. A cold front passes through early Sunday morning. Around it, scattered showers later Saturday continuing throughout Sunday morning.

Temperatures will rapidly drop Sunday. We'll wake up to temperatures in the 50s and 60s, dropping to the 40s in just an hour or two. Temperatures continue to gradually drop as the day goes on. By Sunday evening, we'll be in the upper 30s. Sunday will be windy too, so it will feel even colder than that all day.

Monday remains cold in the mid 40s, but there will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy. Temperatures get a bit warmer and closer to where we should be for this time of year, in the low 50s, through the rest of the workweek. A low pressure system riding along the coast could bring us scattered showers Tuesday into Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo.png

Positively Hampton Roads

Give to the Holiday Helpers campaign