First Warning Forecast: Sunshine prevails for the rest of the week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Thursday is looking like a really nice day, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-70s.

Tidal flooding will be possible through the end of the week.

Expect another nice day to end the work week. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer, with highs in the upper 70s.

The mugginess will stick around until Saturday. Highs will warm to 80 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Dew points will drop on Sunday, resulting in a nice fall-like feel to the air. Highs will warm to the mid-70s.

We could see a few showers to kick off the work week. We'll be keeping an eye on a potential system developing. Highs will stay in the upper 70s. It will start to turn a bit breezy.

Tuesday brings a big cool down! Highs in the low 70s! Could be the coolest air we have felt so far this season.

